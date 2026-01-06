U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard participate in an obstacle course during Marine Corps corporals course at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 17, 2025. Service members from different branches had an opportunity to participate in the class to improve interservice collaboration as they prepare to become noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daely Goodwin)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9469310
|VIRIN:
|251217-A-FV575-1003
|Resolution:
|6475x4317
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Daely Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.