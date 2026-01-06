JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard participate in an obstacle course during Marine Corps corporals course at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 17, 2025. Service members from different branches had an opportunity to participate in the class to improve interservice collaboration as they prepare to become noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daely Goodwin)