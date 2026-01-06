(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course [Image 7 of 9]

    JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Daely Goodwin 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard participate in an obstacle course during Marine Corps corporals course at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 17, 2025. Service members from different branches had an opportunity to participate in the class to improve interservice collaboration as they prepare to become noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daely Goodwin)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 15:26
    VIRIN: 251217-A-FV575-1003
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Daely Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    professional military education
    JTF Southern Guard
    Marine Corps
    corporals course

