JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course

U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard pose for a photo after graduating Marine Corps corporals course at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 22, 2025. Service members from different branches participated in the course, allowing students to share their service-specific experiences and improve joint readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daely Goodwin)