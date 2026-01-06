(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course [Image 8 of 9]

    JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Daely Goodwin 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard pose for a photo after graduating Marine Corps corporals course at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 22, 2025. Service members from different branches participated in the course, allowing students to share their service-specific experiences and improve joint readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daely Goodwin)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9469318
    VIRIN: 251222-A-FV575-1048
    Resolution: 6009x4006
    Size: 9.89 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-SG hosts joint service corporals course [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Daely Goodwin, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    professional military education
    JTF Southern Guard
    Marine Corps
    corporals course

