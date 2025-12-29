(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    Shown is a 3D model of exterior of USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6). Following a catastrophic fire aboard the ship in 2020, Naval Criminal Investigative Services forensic specialist used sophisticated imaging technology, such as the FARO Terrestrial Laser Scanner and mobile device LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), to create a 3D model of the area where the fire occurred. The model was used as evidence by both prosecution and defense teams in a court case about the incident.

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    Forensics
    Investigations
    LiDAR
    FARO
    NCIS

