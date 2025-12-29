Shown is a 3D model of exterior of USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6). Following a catastrophic fire aboard the ship in 2020, Naval Criminal Investigative Services forensic specialist used sophisticated imaging technology, such as the FARO Terrestrial Laser Scanner and mobile device LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), to create a 3D model of the area where the fire occurred. The model was used as evidence by both prosecution and defense teams in a court case about the incident.
NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity
