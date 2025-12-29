Naval Criminal Investigative Service Forensic Consultant, Special Agent Amanda Grayham, and NCIS Forensic Graphics Specialist, Special Agent Jason Keller, stand on the aft deck of a Seychelles Coast Guard vessel moments after launching a small, unmanned aircraft system to support a 3D documentation mission. During the operation, Grayham served as the visual observer while Keller piloted the sUAS to capture overlapping imagery of a seized Iranian dhow moored in the Coast Guard’s bay. The team documented the vessel’s interior using a combination of terrestrial laser scanning and a mobile device LiDAR scanner, while the exterior hull was captured through photogrammetry using both the sUAS and high-resolution images from a mirrorless camera. The combined laser scan and photogrammetry datasets were merged to create a comprehensive, high-fidelity 3D model of the dhow.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9469055
|VIRIN:
|251125-N-N0148-2102
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity
