NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

Naval Criminal Investigative Service Forensic Consultant, Special Agent Amanda Grayham, and NCIS Forensic Graphics Specialist, Special Agent Jason Keller, stand on the aft deck of a Seychelles Coast Guard vessel moments after launching a small, unmanned aircraft system to support a 3D documentation mission. During the operation, Grayham served as the visual observer while Keller piloted the sUAS to capture overlapping imagery of a seized Iranian dhow moored in the Coast Guard’s bay. The team documented the vessel’s interior using a combination of terrestrial laser scanning and a mobile device LiDAR scanner, while the exterior hull was captured through photogrammetry using both the sUAS and high-resolution images from a mirrorless camera. The combined laser scan and photogrammetry datasets were merged to create a comprehensive, high-fidelity 3D model of the dhow.