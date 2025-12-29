(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service Forensic Consultant, Special Agent Amanda Grayham, and NCIS Forensic Graphics Specialist, Special Agent Jason Keller, stand on the aft deck of a Seychelles Coast Guard vessel moments after launching a small, unmanned aircraft system to support a 3D documentation mission. During the operation, Grayham served as the visual observer while Keller piloted the sUAS to capture overlapping imagery of a seized Iranian dhow moored in the Coast Guard’s bay. The team documented the vessel’s interior using a combination of terrestrial laser scanning and a mobile device LiDAR scanner, while the exterior hull was captured through photogrammetry using both the sUAS and high-resolution images from a mirrorless camera. The combined laser scan and photogrammetry datasets were merged to create a comprehensive, high-fidelity 3D model of the dhow.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9469055
    VIRIN: 251125-N-N0148-2102
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity
    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity
    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity
    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity
    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forensics
    Drones
    NCIS
    UAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery