Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Garrett Radke, a forensic consultant assigned to NCIS Resident Agency Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, programs the FARO Terrestrial Laser Scanner to create a 3D scan of a crime scene on Oct. 16, 2025. NCIS forensic consultants using a variety of advanced high-tech equipment, including FARO, to help agents and investigators bring their cases over the finish line and provide prosecutors what they need to ensure justice is served.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9469050
|VIRIN:
|251017-N-N0148-2001
|Resolution:
|4032x2688
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity
No keywords found.