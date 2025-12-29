(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Garrett Radke, a forensic consultant assigned to NCIS Resident Agency Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, programs the FARO Terrestrial Laser Scanner to create a 3D scan of a crime scene on Oct. 16, 2025. NCIS forensic consultants using a variety of advanced high-tech equipment, including FARO, to help agents and investigators bring their cases over the finish line and provide prosecutors what they need to ensure justice is served.

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity
    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    Forensics
    FARO
    NCIS

