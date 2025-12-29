NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Garrett Radke, a forensic consultant assigned to NCIS Resident Agency Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, programs the FARO Terrestrial Laser Scanner to create a 3D scan of a crime scene on Oct. 16, 2025. NCIS forensic consultants using a variety of advanced high-tech equipment, including FARO, to help agents and investigators bring their cases over the finish line and provide prosecutors what they need to ensure justice is served.