NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Garrett Radke, a forensic consultant assigned to NCIS Resident Agency Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, works with the FARO Terrestrial Laser Scanner to document a crime scene on Oct. 16, 2025. FARO is capable of creating 3-dimensional graphics of crime scenes with a high degree of accuracy enabling the creation of virtual “fly through” videos and the ability to verify or discredit witness testimony.