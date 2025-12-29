Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agents prepare to utilize a pool skimmer to retrieve an item of evidence off the roof during the investigation of a body found in a courtyard of barracks buildings at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Using the pool skimmer was a creative way to retrieve the evidence and not endanger the agents.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9469054
|VIRIN:
|251125-N-N0148-2101
|Resolution:
|4620x3080
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity
