    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

    Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agents prepare to utilize a pool skimmer to retrieve an item of evidence off the roof during the investigation of a body found in a courtyard of barracks buildings at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Using the pool skimmer was a creative way to retrieve the evidence and not endanger the agents.

    This work, NCIS Forensic Consultants Crack the Toughest Cases with Advanced Technology, Creativity [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forensics
    NCIS

