Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony

Mattia Redivo, 62nd Frecce Tricolori Fan Club member, hangs a wreath during the Pagliano E Gori Remembrance Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 30, 2025. The ceremony paid tribute to two fallen Italian air force service members, Maurizio Pagliano and Luigi Gori. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9468894
|VIRIN:
|251229-F-EM016-5411
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
