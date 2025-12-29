Date Taken: 12.29.2025 Date Posted: 01.06.2026 06:52 Photo ID: 9468894 VIRIN: 251229-F-EM016-5411 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.39 MB Location: AVIANO, IT

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.