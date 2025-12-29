(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony

    Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony

    AVIANO, ITALY

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Mattia Redivo, 62nd Frecce Tricolori Fan Club member, hangs a wreath during the Pagliano E Gori Remembrance Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 30, 2025. The ceremony paid tribute to two fallen Italian air force service members, Maurizio Pagliano and Luigi Gori. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 06:52
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    This work, Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

