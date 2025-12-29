Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, Italian air force leaders and members of the 62nd Frecce Tricolori Fan Club stand in observance during the Pagliano E Gori Remembrance Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 30, 2025. The ceremony honored two fallen ITAF service members, Maurizio Pagliano and Luigi Gori, who contributed to the history of aviation and paid the ultimate price when their aircraft crashed on Dec. 30, 1917. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9468891
|VIRIN:
|251229-F-EM016-5548
|Resolution:
|7689x5126
|Size:
|9.09 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
