Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony

A memorial stone adorned with flowers marks a site of history during the Pagliano E Gori Remembrance Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 30, 2025. The memorial ceremony honored two fallen Italian Air Force service members, Maurizio Pagliano and Luigi Gori, who contributed to the history of aviation and paid the ultimate price when their aircraft crashed on Dec. 30, 1917. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)