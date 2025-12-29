A memorial stone adorned with flowers marks a site of history during the Pagliano E Gori Remembrance Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 30, 2025. The memorial ceremony honored two fallen Italian Air Force service members, Maurizio Pagliano and Luigi Gori, who contributed to the history of aviation and paid the ultimate price when their aircraft crashed on Dec. 30, 1917. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9468890
|VIRIN:
|251229-F-EM016-9184
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.