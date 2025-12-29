Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, Italian air force leaders and members of the 62nd Frecce Tricolori Fan Club stand in solidarity during the Pagliano E Gori Remembrance Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 30, 2025. The ceremony paid tribute to two fallen ITAF service members, Maurizio Pagliano and Luigi Gori, who paid the ultimate price when their aircraft crashed on Dec. 30, 1917. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)