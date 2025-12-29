Aviano AB honors the fallen during remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Italian air force leaders gather to commemorate the Pagliano E Gori Remembrance Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 30, 2025. The 62nd Frecce Tricolori Fan Club hosts the ceremony each year to uphold tradition and honor the legacy of fallen ITAF service members who contributed to the history of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)