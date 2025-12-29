NRC Alameda Sailors and Marines Honored for Securing Coast Guard Island During Civil Unrest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260105-N-VJ326-1072 ALAMEDA, CA (January 5, 2026) - Sailors and Marines assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Alameda pose for a photo during an awards ceremony in Alameda, CA, January 5, 2026. The mission of NRC Alameda is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team for over 650 Navy Reservists. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)