NRC Alameda Sailors and Marines Honored for Securing Coast Guard Island During Civil Unrest

260105-N-VJ326-1056 ALAMEDA, CA (January 5, 2026) - U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Joseph R. Buzzella, Commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Force West, right, presents Cmdr. Trisha Kelly, Commanding Officer Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Alameda with a Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation (CG MTC) during an awards ceremony at NRC Alameda, CA, January 5, 2026. The mission of NRC Alameda is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team for over 650 Navy Reservists. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)