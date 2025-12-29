NRC Alameda Sailors and Marines Honored for Securing Coast Guard Island During Civil Unrest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260105-N-VJ326-1061 ALAMEDA, CA (January 5, 2026) - U.S. Marine Maj. Alan Poe, Inspector Instructor, Alpha Company, 4th Marine Recon, left, Cmdr. Trisha Kelly, Commanding Officer Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Alameda, center, and U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Joseph R. Buzzella, Commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Force West, right, pose for a photo during an awards ceremony at NRC Alameda, CA, January 5, 2026. The mission of NRC Alameda is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team for over 650 Navy Reservists. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)