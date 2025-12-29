(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NRC Alameda Sailors and Marines Honored for Securing Coast Guard Island During Civil Unrest [Image 5 of 9]

    NRC Alameda Sailors and Marines Honored for Securing Coast Guard Island During Civil Unrest

    ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command San Diego

    260105-N-VJ326-1054 ALAMEDA, CA (January 5, 2026) - U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Joseph R. Buzzella, Commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Force West, right, presents Cmdr. Trisha Kelly, Commanding Officer Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Alameda with a Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation (CG MTC) during an awards ceremony at NRC Alameda, CA, January 5, 2026. The mission of NRC Alameda is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team for over 650 Navy Reservists. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 01:25
    Photo ID: 9468817
    VIRIN: 260105-N-VJ326-1054
    Resolution: 6140x4098
    Size: 521.78 KB
    Location: ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC Alameda Sailors and Marines Honored for Securing Coast Guard Island During Civil Unrest [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Marines
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Reserve

