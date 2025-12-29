NRC Alameda Sailors and Marines Honored for Securing Coast Guard Island During Civil Unrest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260105-N-VJ326-1065 ALAMEDA, CA (January 5, 2026) - Cmdr. Trisha Kelly, Commanding Officer Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Alameda) provides remarks during an awards ceremony at NRC Alameda, CA, January 5, 2026. The mission of NRC Alameda is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team for over 650 Navy Reservists. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)