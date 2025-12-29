173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen, along with Italian, British and Hungarian service members descend near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)