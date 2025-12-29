173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade prepares to board a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd AB “Sky Soldiers” are the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, postured to deploy rapidly in support of operations across multiple combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)