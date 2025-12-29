173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen, along with Italian, British and Hungarian service members prepare to board a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Aviano AB supports 173rd Airborne Brigade contingency operations and allows the unit to deploy more rapidly to contingency missions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
