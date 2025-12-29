U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen, along with Italian, British and Hungarian service members board a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade “Sky Soldiers” are the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, postured to deploy rapidly in support of operations across multiple combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 08:36
|Photo ID:
|9468062
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-NR948-2661
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.