    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners [Image 1 of 6]

    173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    An Italian air force airman prepares to board a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 08:36
    Photo ID: 9468060
    VIRIN: 251211-F-NR948-1105
    Resolution: 6134x4089
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS

    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    86thAW
    173rdAB
    NATO

