173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Italian air force airman prepares to board a C-130J Hercules assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)