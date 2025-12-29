Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, engages with U.S. service members during a lunch in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2026. A congressional delegation visited the AOR to understand and strengthen bilateral relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)