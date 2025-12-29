Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR

Rep. Jimmy Panetta, House Committee on Ways and Means, visits with deployed U.S. service members during a lunch in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2026. A congressional delegation visited the AOR to understand and strengthen bilateral relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|01.03.2026
|01.05.2026 02:39
|9467964
|260103-F-KV687-1086
|5377x3578
|1.95 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|5
|0
