Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Johnson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, greets Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, prior to lunch with deployed service members in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2026. A congressional delegation visited the AOR to understand and strengthen bilateral relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)