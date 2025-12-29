Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Johnson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, greets Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, prior to lunch with deployed service members in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2026. A congressional delegation visited the AOR to understand and strengthen bilateral relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 02:39
|Photo ID:
|9467958
|VIRIN:
|260103-F-KV687-1036
|Resolution:
|5113x3402
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
