(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Locke, 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, greets Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, prior to lunch with deployed service members in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2026. A congressional delegation visited the AOR to understand and strengthen bilateral relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 02:39
    Photo ID: 9467957
    VIRIN: 260103-F-KV687-1027
    Resolution: 4302x2862
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR
    Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Senate Armed Services Committee
    AFCENT
    House Armed Services Committee
    CENTCOM
    Senator Markwayne Mullins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery