Congressional delegation visits CENTCOM AOR

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, greets U.S. service members prior to a lunch in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2026. A congressional delegation visited the AOR to understand and strengthen bilateral relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
Date Taken:
|01.03.2026
Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 02:39
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
