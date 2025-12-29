Celebrating culture and community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, watches a traditional procession during New Year’s Eve festivities, Dec. 31, 2025, Daegu, Republic of Korea. Cultural performances preceded the ringing of the Dalgubeol Grand Bell. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)