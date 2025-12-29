Ringing in the new year with tradition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stands alongside key leaders from the Daegu community during the Dalgubeol Grand Bell ceremony, Dec. 31, 2025, Daegu, Republic of Korea. The annual tradition marks the start of the new year and provides a moment of reflection on the year past. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)