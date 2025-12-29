Welcoming the new year together

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, observes New Year’s Eve fireworks with Daegu community leaders, Dec. 31, 2025, Daegu, Republic of Korea. The celebration highlighted the enduring partnership between U.S. Forces and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 00:35
|Photo ID:
|9467912
|VIRIN:
|251231-A-UP558-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
