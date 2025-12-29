(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Standing before the Daegu community [Image 3 of 5]

    Standing before the Daegu community

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stands with Daegu community leaders as they look out over a gathered crowd during New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dec. 31, 2025, Daegu, Republic of Korea. Thousands attended the event to welcome the start of the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 00:35
    Photo ID: 9467913
    VIRIN: 251231-A-UP558-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standing before the Daegu community [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

