Standing before the Daegu community

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stands with Daegu community leaders as they look out over a gathered crowd during New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dec. 31, 2025, Daegu, Republic of Korea. Thousands attended the event to welcome the start of the new year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)