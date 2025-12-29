Honoring a shared tradition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, participates in the ringing of the Dalgubeol Grand Bell alongside Daegu community leaders, Dec. 31, 2025, Daegu, Republic of Korea. The ceremony symbolizes unity, peace and hope for the year ahead. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay)