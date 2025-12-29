U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Bobby Khamphoomy, 374th Maintenance Squadron aerorepair craftsman, alongside a member of the Sri Lanka Air Force, assist in engine maintenance operations at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2025. The U.S. government remains in close coordination with the Sri Lanka government as it leads recovery and reconstruction efforts following Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 00:09
|Photo ID:
|9467905
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-AF991-1055
|Resolution:
|5773x3841
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|LK
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.