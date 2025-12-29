374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Bobby Khamphoomy, 374th Maintenance Squadron aerorepair craftsman, alongside a member of the Sri Lanka Air Force, assist in engine maintenance operations at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2025. The U.S. government remains in close coordination with the Sri Lanka government as it leads recovery and reconstruction efforts following Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)