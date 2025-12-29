374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Purner, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, assists in engine maintenance operations at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2025. The U.S. government remains in close coordination with the Sri Lanka government as it leads recovery and reconstruction efforts following Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
