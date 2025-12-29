374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 374th MXS perform engine inspection and maintenance operations at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2025. The agility of platforms like the C-130J Super Hercules allows for the delivery of personnel and supplies to locations across Sri Lanka with speed and precision, directly supporting those affected by Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)