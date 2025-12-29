(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka [Image 4 of 5]

    374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka

    SRI LANKA

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 374th MXS perform engine inspection and maintenance operations at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2025. The agility of platforms like the C-130J Super Hercules allows for the delivery of personnel and supplies to locations across Sri Lanka with speed and precision, directly supporting those affected by Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 00:09
    Photo ID: 9467904
    VIRIN: 251209-F-AF991-1052
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: LK
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

