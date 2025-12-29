(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka

    374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka

    SRI LANKA

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 374th MXS perform engine inspection and maintenance operations at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2025. Maintenance professionals play a vital role in ensuring aircraft can continue to complete mission requirements through routine inspections and repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Ditwah, Sri Lanka, 36 CRG, 374 AW, C-130J, 36 AS

