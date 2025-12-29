374 AW MXS, AMXS perform engine maintenance operations in Sri Lanka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 374th MXS perform engine inspection and maintenance operations at Katunayake Air Base, Sri Lanka, Dec. 9, 2025. Maintenance professionals play a vital role in ensuring aircraft can continue to complete mission requirements through routine inspections and repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)