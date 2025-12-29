Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. William Bimson, commander of Tripler Army Medical Center, presented a gift basket to U.S. Army Capt. Henry Zenger and Capt. Cecilia Zenger following the birth of their son, Gus Zenger, at TAMC in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 1, 2026. Gus, born at 5:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day, is TAMC’s first baby boy of 2026. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)