    Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center [Image 3 of 4]

    Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Photo by Khinna Kaminske 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Col. William Bimson, commander of Tripler Army Medical Center, presented a gift basket to U.S. Army Capt. Henry Zenger and Capt. Cecilia Zenger following the birth of their son, Gus Zenger, at TAMC in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 1, 2026. Gus, born at 5:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day, is TAMC’s first baby boy of 2026. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9467455
    VIRIN: 260102-D-MD216-4796
    Resolution: 5853x3826
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], by Khinna Kaminske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler Army Medical Center

