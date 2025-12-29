Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center

Staff from the Mother Baby Unit at Tripler Army Medical Center, along with Col. William Bimson, commander of TAMC, presented a gift basket to U.S. Army Pfc. LaShawn and Kayla Brabham after the birth of their daughter, Layla Brabham, at TAMC in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 1, 2026. Layla, born at 5:49 a.m. on New Year’s Day, is TAMC’s first baby girl of 2026. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)
