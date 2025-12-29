(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center

    Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Photo by Khinna Kaminske 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Col. William Bimson, commander of Tripler Army Medical Center, presented a gift basket to U.S. Army Pfc. LaShawn and Kayla Brabham after the birth of their daughter, Layla Brabham, at TAMC in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 1, 2026. Layla, born at 5:49 a.m. on New Year’s Day, is TAMC’s first baby girl of 2026. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], by Khinna Kaminske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center

