Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center

Col. William Bimson, commander of Tripler Army Medical Center, presented a gift basket to U.S. Army Pfc. LaShawn and Kayla Brabham after the birth of their daughter, Layla Brabham, at TAMC in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 1, 2026. Layla, born at 5:49 a.m. on New Year’s Day, is TAMC’s first baby girl of 2026. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)