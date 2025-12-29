Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center

Staff from the Mother Baby Unit at Tripler Army Medical Center, along with Col. William Bimson, commander of TAMC, presented a baby gift basket to U.S. Army Capt. Henry Zenger and Capt. Cecilia Zenger after the birth of their son, Gus Zenger, at TAMC in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 1, 2026. Gus, born at 5:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day, is TAMC’s first baby boy of 2026. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)
