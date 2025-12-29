Celebrating the Arrival of the First Babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center

Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) is excited to announce the arrival of the first babies of 2026, bringing joy to the facility and the local community. The births of these little ones mark a special moment for both sets of proud parents and the dedicated staff at TAMC. Col. William Bimson, commander of TAMC, along with department leadership, visited the parents to present baby gift baskets for the new arrivals, celebrating their milestones and offering support as they begin their journey of parenthood.

The first baby of the year, a boy, was born at 5:16 a.m. on Jan. 1 to U.S. Army Capt. Henry Zenger, a current graduate student at of the University of Hawaii, and U.S. Army Capt. Cecilia Zenger, a social work intern at TAMC. The couple arrived in Oahu in October 2024 and is thrilled to welcome their second child to the family.

The second baby, a girl, was born at 5:49 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Pfc. LaShawn Braham, an infantry soldier with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, and his wife, Kayla Braham. The couple arrived in Oahu in May 2025 and is excited to add their second child to the family.

Reflecting on their experiences at TAMC, both couples shared their positive thoughts about the physicians, nurses, and staff in the Mother Baby Unit:

“The support from the staff made all the difference, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Henry Zenger said. “New year, new baby, let’s go!”

"I had a fast birth. It was four minutes, and I couldn’t have done it without my amazing nurse, Leilani Jimenez,” Kayla Braham said.

“It’s always a privilege to be part of such a special moment for families,” Dr. Jonathon Yu, a family medicine physician at TAMC, said. “Seeing the joy on the parents' faces when they meet their babies for the first time is what makes our work so rewarding.”

“Every birth story is unique, and being able to support families through this journey is an honor,” Taylor Dusa, an attending registered nurse, said.” We’re thrilled to welcome two beautiful lives into the world.”

TAMC is a vital center for maternal care, delivering approximately 1,289 babies each year. The facility serves military families stationed in Hawaii and supports the entire Indo-Pacific region, including active-duty personnel, their dependents, and eligible beneficiaries from various branches of the military.

TAMC's Labor and Delivery Unit is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring comprehensive prenatal care, labor support, and postnatal care for mothers and babies. The services offered at TAMC include:

Comprehensive prenatal and postnatal care

Labor support services

Specialized care for high-risk pregnancies

Neonatal intensive care for premature or ill infants

In addition to medical services, TAMC engages with the local community through various programs aimed at supporting new parents. These include parenting classes and support groups focused on maternal health and wellness. TAMC also hosts an annual Baby Expo, offering valuable resources and information for expecting new parents, including workshops, vendor exhibits, and networking opportunities every spring.

The arrival of the first babies of 2026 at Tripler Army Medical Center is a testament to the dedicated care provided by the staff and the resilience of military families. As both sets of new parents embark on their journey of parenthood, TAMC stands ready to support them and the many families who will welcome new lives in the coming year.