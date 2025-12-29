A family of parade watchers with two children greet Trigger, a horse assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division during the Tourtnament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA, Jan. 1, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division supports community outreach events like this by honoring the tradition and legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 23:40
|Photo ID:
|9467075
|VIRIN:
|260101-A-WV576-1245
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Supports Tournament of Roses Parade 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.