1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Supports Tournament of Roses Parade 2026

A Trooper assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, greets a crowd of parade watchers on horseback during the Tourtnament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA, Jan. 1, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division supports community outreach events like this by honoring the tradition and legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)