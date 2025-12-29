1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Supports Tournament of Roses Parade 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain Megan Korpiel, Horse Cavalry Detachment Commander, 1st Cavalry Division, leads her detachment on horseback and waves to a crowd of parade watchers during the Tourtnament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA, Jan. 1, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division supports community outreach events like this by honoring the tradition and legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)