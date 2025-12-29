(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Supports Tournament of Roses Parade 2026

    1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Supports Tournament of Roses Parade 2026

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment ride on horseback and greet two parade watchers at the beginning of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA, Jan. 1, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division supports community outreach events like this by honoring the tradition and legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 23:46
    Photo ID: 9467064
    VIRIN: 260101-A-WV576-1093
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Supports Tournament of Roses Parade 2026, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Years
    community outreach
    Tournament of Roses
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    1st Cavalry Division
    parade

