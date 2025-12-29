1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Supports Tournament of Roses Parade 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment ride on horseback and greet two parade watchers at the beginning of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA, Jan. 1, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division supports community outreach events like this by honoring the tradition and legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)