1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Supports Tournament of Roses Parade 2026

Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment ride in the Tournament of Roses Parade before a crowd of thousands of people in Pasadena, CA, Jan. 1, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division supports community outreach events like this by honoring the tradition and legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)