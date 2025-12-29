Arkansas National Guardsmen assist with Joint Task Force D.C. Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Arkansas National Guard Spc. Tara Williams, left, and Spc. Bruce Lopez, right, Soldiers in the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, pull security while their team members eat lunch, Washington D.C., Dec. 26, 2025.

About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)