    Arkansas National Guardsmen assist with Joint Task Force D.C. Mission [Image 3 of 7]

    Arkansas National Guardsmen assist with Joint Task Force D.C. Mission

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade receive their lunches from the Quick Response Force on shift, Washington D.C., Dec. 26, 2025.
    About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 12:45
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Arkansas National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe

