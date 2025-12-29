U.S. Army Arkansas National Guard Spc. Bruce Lopez delivers lunch to his team members on shift, Washington D.C., Dec. 26, 2025.
About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9466980
|VIRIN:
|251226-Z-LR027-1013
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1000.47 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen assist with Joint Task Force D.C. Mission [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Brianna Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.