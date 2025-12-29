Arkansas National Guardsmen assist with Joint Task Force D.C. Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade receive their lunches from the Quick Response Force on shift, Washington D.C., Dec. 26, 2025.

About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)